Fofana could retire aged 25 - Lyon president
Gueida Fofana has played just 41 minutes of football in the past two seasons and may be forced into an early retirement.
Lyon midfielder Gueida Fofana could retire from football at the age of 25, according to club president Jean-Michel Aulas.
Fofana - who joined Lyon from Le Havre in 2011 - has seen just 41 minutes of Ligue 1 action in the past two seasons due to serious hyaline cartilage and malleolar injuries.
He was on the bench in Lyon's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in February but did not feature all season, and Aulas hinted Fofana's time as a footballer may be up.
"Gueida Fofana has not played for a very long time," Aulas told OLTV.
"I will have a discussion with him during the week.
"We are going to ask about the rest of his career.
"I can see him becoming a great trainer or educator."
