Fofana could retire aged 25 - Lyon president

Lyon midfielder Gueida Fofana could retire from football at the age of 25, according to club president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Fofana - who joined Lyon from Le Havre in 2011 - has seen just 41 minutes of Ligue 1 action in the past two seasons due to serious hyaline cartilage and malleolar injuries.

He was on the bench in Lyon's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in February but did not feature all season, and Aulas hinted Fofana's time as a footballer may be up.

"Gueida Fofana has not played for a very long time," Aulas told OLTV.

"I will have a discussion with him during the week.

"We are going to ask about the rest of his career.

"I can see him becoming a great trainer or educator."