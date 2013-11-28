Football League: No police contact over match-fixing

Six people have been arrested as part of a match-fixing investigation, police in the UK confirmed on Wednesday.



The country's National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed that the individuals had been taken into custody as part of an operation centring on possible illegal betting activity on matches.



While the individuals have not been named, national media reports allege the men being held include footballers.



The English Football Association have confirmed they are working with police.



Harvey said he understood the seriousness of the allegations but said The Football League were yet to speak to police.



"We understand from media reports that there is an ongoing police investigation into alleged match-fixing in domestic football," he said in a statement.



"To date, we have had no contact from the police regarding this matter.



"The threat of corruption is something that The Football League and the other football authorities treat with the utmost seriousness.



"The integrity of our matches and our competitions is the bedrock of the domestic game."



In a separate statement, the FA said: "The FA has been made aware of a number of arrests in relation to an NCA (National Crime Agency) investigation.



"We have worked closely with the authorities in relation to these allegations.



"The FA will make no further comment at this time due to ongoing investigations."



Earlier, the NCA, set up by the British government in 2011 to lead the UK's fight against serious and organised crime, confirmed the arrests.



"Six men have been arrested across the country as part of an NCA investigation into alleged football match-fixing," the NCA said.



"The focus of the operation is a suspected international illegal betting syndicate.



"The NCA is working closely with the Gambling Commission and the Football Association.



"This is an active investigation and we are unable to provide further detail at this time."