Football League Preview: Play-off rivals clash

Simon Grayson's Preston head into the fixture on the back of Saturday's late 2-1 win away to Colchester United, which left them in fourth place and extended their unbeaten league run to seven games.

They will need to be at their best if they are to get a result from fifth-placed Rotherham, who are on a great run of form themselves, their 2-1 weekend win at Carlisle United was their fourth-consecutive victory.

Elsewhere, Swindon Town will be hoping to give their slim hopes of a place in the play-offs a boost at home to relegation-threatened Crawley Town, while bottom-of-the-table Stevenage, face fellow strugglers Crewe Alexandra, a side they have never lost to.

A run of three straight wins have eased Sheffield United's relegation concerns and Nigel Clough will hope his side can take another significant step towards safety with victory away to Colchester, while Oldham Athletic host MK Dons in the division's other midweek game.

League Two leaders Chesterfield will look to tighten their grip on top spot with a win away to Cheltenham Town.

Paul Cook will be well aware that any slip-ups from his side could be punished by second-placed Scunthorpe United, who host Bristol Rovers on the back of a thumping 5-1 win over Portsmouth at the weekend.

Bottom side Northampton Town earned a precious three points at home to Hartlepool United on Saturday, but face a stern test at Sixfields in the shape of play-off chasing Southend United.

A similar tie will be played out at Plainmoor, where second-bottom Torquay United take on sixth-placed Burton Albion, while Fleetwood Town will look strengthen their promotion credentials at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Newport County may sit five points behind nearest rivals Southend, but the Welsh side still have the luxury of several games in hand and will look to take a significant step towards the play-offs with victory at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Exeter City host Wycombe Wanderers, Bury travel to Mansfield Town and Portsmouth entertain Accrington Stanley.