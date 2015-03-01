Football League Preview: Wolves in the hunt

Last season's League One champions have won three matches in a row, Saturday's 1-0 success at Cardiff City lifting them to eighth.

And Jackett's men could move into the top six, as well as drawing level on points with Bournemouth, by securing victory on Tuesday.

"It is possible to go on a run of eight or nine wins out of 10 and you have to believe we can do it," Jackett told BBC Sport.

"This run is coming at the right time for us and we want it to continue because it is giving us a very good opportunity.

"This is a big club, as Wolves we are always looking to be up there and we will keep going."

Nottingham Forest are another team who approach a full midweek programme of Football League action in form, having won their last three under new manager Dougie Freedman, and they will aim to extend that sequence at Charlton Athletic.

The division's top two clubs, Derby County and Middlesbrough, were both beaten on Saturday, but can bounce back on Tuesday when they face Brighton and Hove Albion and Millwall, respectively.

Strugglers Wigan Athletic won just their second match of 2015 against relegation rivals Blackpool last time out, and Malky Mackay will be hoping that can provide a spark ahead of Wednesday's return to his old club Norwich City in another of the week's standout matches.

There is a key play-off battle in League One on Tuesday as third-placed Preston North End host Doncaster Rovers in sixth, with Simon Grayson's men having won their previous five league games.

Second-placed MK Dons face surprise package Chesterfield at home on Tuesday on the back of a shock defeat at Coventry City, while Colchester United, in 22nd, will aim to inflict a fourth consecutive reverse on fellow strugglers Notts County.

Leaders Bristol City visit Leyton Orient, who currently occupy 21st position but have tasted victory in their last two.

In League Two, Shrewsbury Town have lost successive matches but can take over top spot from Burton Albion with a win at Accrington Stanley.

The division's two leading scorers, Northampton Town's Marc Richards and Matt Tubbs of Portsmouth, could go head-to-head at Sixfields, providing the former can shake off an Achilles injury.