Football League Review: Blackpool finally win on the road, Orient's perfect start ended

Blackpool's travelling fans were sent home celebrating three points for the first time in 17 months as their side overcame Scunthorpe United 1-0 at Glanford Park on Saturday.

Relegation to League One last season was brought up by a Championship campaign that featured no wins on the road, Blackpool's last away success coming at Wigan Athletic in April 2014.

But Brad Potts got the goal for Neil McDonald's men as they also saw out a first win of the season.

Gillingham are the new leaders in League One after edging out Doncaster Rovers 1-0 at Priestfield.

Jake Hessenthaler's second-half goal proved enough to seal the points for Gillingham, who replaced Walsall in pole position following the latter's surprise 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Bury.

Rochdale remain in the play-off places following their 1-1 draw at Fleetwood Town, while Swindon Town were the day's biggest winners, moving up to sixth courtesy of a 3-1 victory at Crewe Alexandra which sent Steve Davis' men to the foot of the table.

Chesterfield dropped out of the play-off places as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Wigan and Bradford City had goals from Reece Burke and Devante Cole to thank as they earned a 2-1 win at Oldham Athletic, who lost Jonathan Forte to a first-half red card.

Shrewsbury also won on their travels, downing Barnsley 2-1 at Oakwell and the day's early game went way the way of Southend United who beat Peterborough United 2-1 courtesy of goals from Adam Barrett and Noel Hunt.

In League Two, Leyton Orient remain top of the table, but their 100 per cent start to the season was ended in spectacular style by Exeter City, who won 4-0 at St James' Park.

Tom Nichols scored two of the home side's goals as they moved up to sixth, one place below Morecambe who also turned on the style as they won 4-2 at struggling Yeovil.

York City's 3-0 triumph at Newport County ensured that the hosts remain rooted to the foot of the table and still searching for their first win of the season.

Luton Town ran out 3-1 victors over Cambridge United who lost Harrison Dunk to a red card and Dagenham and Redbridge sprang something of a surprise as two goals from Matt McClure earned them a 2-1 win at Northampton Town.

Elsewhere, third-placed Plymouth Argyle lost 2-1 at Stevenage, Carlisle United beat Barnet 3-2, Wycombe Wanderers downed Hartlepool United 2-1, Mansfield and Wimbledon drew 1-1 and there was a goalless draw between Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley.