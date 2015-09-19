Football League Review: Boro close the gap, Burton go top

Middlesbrough moved within three points of Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion courtesy of a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The top two came into their weekend outings in fine form and Aitor Karanka's Boro needed just three minutes to get off the mark as David Nugent converted Albert Adomah's cross.

Matt Mills levelled just four minutes later from Henri Lansbury's corner, but Daniel Ayala scored again before the break to earn the visitors maximum points at The City Ground, while Brighton unable to get past 10-man Wolves later in the day.

Despite Conor Coady's dismissal for a robust tackle on Liam Rosenior, Brighton failed to make their man advantage count. Third-place Hull City were held 1-1 by QPR.

Huddersfield Town made it back-to-back wins with a 4-1 hammering of Bolton Wanderers, bottom side Rotherham United beat 10-man Cardiff City 2-1 and Sheffield Wednesday edged a five-goal thriller with Fulham.

Blackburn Rovers and Brentford picked up home wins against Charlton Athletic and Preston North End, 10-man MK Dons were beaten 2-1 at home by Leeds United and early goals from Nick Blackman and Garath McCleary helped Reading to a 2-0 victory at Bristol City.

In League One, Burton Albion moved top - Stuart Beavon sealing a 1-0 win over Swindon Town - as Walsall and Gillingham dropped points against Peterborough United and Colchester United respectively.

Rochdale and Bury beat Scunthorpe United and Port Vale respectively to move into the top six, while Blackpool slipped bottom courtesy of Crewe Alexandra's first victory of the season.

Adam King's early strike ensured Steve Davis' side a 1-0 win at Shrewsbury Town. Oldham Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Blackpool could only draw.

In the third tier, none of the top five claimed maximum points, as leaders Leyton Orient were held 1-1 by Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth drew with Bristol Rovers and Oxford United respectively.

Northampton Town and Accrington Stanley claimed 4-2 wins over Morecambe and Exeter City, although Newport County's struggles continue - drawing 0-0 with Dagenham and Redbridge to slip four points adrift at the bottom.

Fellow strugglers Yeovil Town and Barnet both picked up their second wins of the campaign against Crawley Town and Stevenage.