Football League Review: Burnley close gap on Championship leaders to one point
Sam Vokes scored the winning goal as Burnley beat Championship leaders Hull City to extend their unbeaten run to seven league matches.
Burnley beat Championship leaders Hull City 1-0 at Turf Moor to close the gap to one point, with Sam Vokes' 77th-minute goal the difference between the sides.
The Clarets remain third with the division's top three are separated by a single point as second-placed Middlesbrough could only draw 1-1 at home to Blackburn Rovers.
David Nugent salvaged a share of the spoils late on for Aitor Karanka's side, who are behind Hull on goal difference.
Momentum is with Burnley, who announced that manager Sean Dyche had signed a new contract on Friday, with the Lancashire side unbeaten in their last seven league matches.
Derby County's winless run stretched to six games after they drew 1-1 at Fulham. A late brace from Gary Hooper helped Sheffield Wednesday come from behind to win 2-1 at fellow play-off hopefuls Birmingham City, but their victory was marred by a serious injury to goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, who was carried off on a stretcher.
Ipswich Town dropped out of the top six after a 1-0 defeat at QPR sealed by Matt Phillips' late header to earn a first home win for boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
Bolton Wanderers climbed off the bottom of the Championship table with a 2-1 home win against relegation rivals Rotherham United, with Charlton Athletic now propping up the league after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Bristol City.
In League One, Burton Albion extended their lead at the top to four points by beating Bradford City 3-1 at home, while second-placed Walsall lost 3-0 to Millwall.
Wigan Athletic won 2-0 at Sheffield United and are now a point behind Walsall, while Gillingham are fourth after drawing 0-0 with Swindon Town.
League Two leaders Northampton Town extended their winning streak to six league matches with a 2-0 home victory against 10-man York City, who are bottom of the Football League.
Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient and Carlisle United were among the league's winning sides on a day when five matches in the division were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.
