Football League Review: Burnley close gap on Championship leaders to one point

Burnley beat Championship leaders Hull City 1-0 at Turf Moor to close the gap to one point, with Sam Vokes' 77th-minute goal the difference between the sides.

The Clarets remain third with the division's top three are separated by a single point as second-placed Middlesbrough could only draw 1-1 at home to Blackburn Rovers.

David Nugent salvaged a share of the spoils late on for Aitor Karanka's side, who are behind Hull on goal difference.

Momentum is with Burnley, who announced that manager Sean Dyche had signed a new contract on Friday, with the Lancashire side unbeaten in their last seven league matches.

Derby County's winless run stretched to six games after they drew 1-1 at Fulham. A late brace from Gary Hooper helped Sheffield Wednesday come from behind to win 2-1 at fellow play-off hopefuls Birmingham City, but their victory was marred by a serious injury to goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, who was carried off on a stretcher.

Ipswich Town dropped out of the top six after a 1-0 defeat at QPR sealed by Matt Phillips' late header to earn a first home win for boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Bolton Wanderers climbed off the bottom of the Championship table with a 2-1 home win against relegation rivals Rotherham United, with Charlton Athletic now propping up the league after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Bristol City.

In League One, Burton Albion extended their lead at the top to four points by beating Bradford City 3-1 at home, while second-placed Walsall lost 3-0 to Millwall.

Wigan Athletic won 2-0 at Sheffield United and are now a point behind Walsall, while Gillingham are fourth after drawing 0-0 with Swindon Town.

League Two leaders Northampton Town extended their winning streak to six league matches with a 2-0 home victory against 10-man York City, who are bottom of the Football League.

Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient and Carlisle United were among the league's winning sides on a day when five matches in the division were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.