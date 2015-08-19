Football League Review: Flint denies Leeds, QPR fight back

Late goals were the theme of the night as Bristol City, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday all scored in the closing stages of their Championship matches, while QPR came from 2-0 down to beat Wolves.

Bristol City also had to overturn a two-goal deficit and did so with two strikes in the final few minutes, with Kieran Agard and Aden Flint cancelling out Mirko Antenucci's penalty and a Chris Wood effort.

Hull were indebted to Sone Aluko's 86th-minute goal in their 2-1 victory over Fulham, with former KC Stadium prospect Tom Cairney having scored for the visitors to level matters following Ahmed El Mohamady's opener.

Modou Sougou was the hero for Wednesday with his stoppage-time leveller, while QPR did it the hard way to secure a first win of the league season.

Goals from Benik Afobe and Kevin McDonald put Wolves in command, only for Charlie Austin to send QPR in at the break with hope.

A second-half double from Matt Phillips completed a dramatic turnaround at Molineux.

Wigan Athletic enjoyed their first victory of the League One campaign, beating Scunthorpe United 3-0, while Doncaster Rovers and Southend United drew 0-0.