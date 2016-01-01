Football League Review: Hull benefit from QPR lapse, Brighton's woes continue

There was late drama at Loftus Road as a defensive lapse helped Hull City beat QPR 2-1, while Brighton and Hove Albion's poor Championship form continued with a 1-0 home defeat against Wolves.

Hull started 2016 with a valuable three points that left Steve Bruce's side just one point outside the automatic promotion places, with top two Middlesbrough and Derby County meeting at the Riverside on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead shortly after the hour mark when Abel Hernandez calmly stroked home a first-time volley following Mohamed Diame's marauding run.

QPR appeared to have done enough to take a point when Sebastian Polter headed home Matt Phillips' cross five minutes from time.

However, there was one last twist when Grant Hall and Rob Green made a hash of Sam Clucas' cross and the ball cannoned off Adama Diomande on its way in to leave Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink still searching for a first win as QPR boss after six games.

After going 21 matches unbeaten to start the season, Brighton have now failed to win their past six matches as a soft own goal from Connor Goldson gifted Wolves three points at the Amex Stadium.

On-loan Manchester United striker James Wilson had twice tested Carl Ikeme in the Wolves goal before the hosts were hit by a sucker punch in the 32nd minute when Goldson diverted Jordan Graham's cross into his own goal with goalkeeper David Stockdale seemingly ready to collect.

Brighton fought hard to come back into it and Bruno smashed an effort against the crossbar, while Lewis Dunk had a late header saved from Ikeme but Brighton -who stay fourth - failed to find a leveller.