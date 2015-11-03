Football League Review: Hull top as Brighton slip up

Hull City are the new leaders of the Championship after a 2-0 win at Brentford sent them above Brighton, who slipped up at Sheffield Wednesday.

Hull are top on goal difference after second-half goals from Andrew Robertson and Sam Clucas gave Steve Bruce's men a fourth straight league win without conceding a goal.

Burnley rose to second spot after completing a third straight win to stretch their unbeaten run to six games, with Fulham beaten 3-1 at Turf Moor.

Andre Gray hit a brace for the third home game running to become the Championship's top goalscorer and ensure Sean Dyche's side remain firmly in promotion contention, with Ross McCormack and Matt Taylor the other scorers.

Sheffield Wednesday held Brighton to a 0-0 draw at home and the hosts could have snatched all three points at the end, but Fernando Forestieri's late penalty appeal was turned down by the referee.

Stewart Downing's first-half goal was enough to seal a third straight win for Middlesbrough as they beat the Championship's bottom club Rotherham United 1-0.

Derby are the league's form team with eight wins in 10 following a 1-0 home victory over mid-table QPR, with Andreas Weimann's goal the difference between the sides.

The top six is completed by Birmingham City, who were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Ola John scored a late equaliser for Reading in a 2-2 home draw with Huddersfield.

With Leeds potentially about to become fan-owned, manager Steve Evans recorded his first win in charge thanks to Alex Mowatt's 63rd-minute strike in a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City.

Pressure is growing on Neil Lennon after Bolton lost again, going down 2-0 at Ipswich with on-loan Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 18, scoring his first senior goal.

There were crucial 1-0 wins for MK Dons and Bristol City, who both moved away from the drop zone after respective victories over Charlton and Wolves.

Preston held on for a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest on a night of few goals.

In League One, Joe Cole scored his first Coventry City goal with a fine free-kick in a 4-3 home win against struggling Barnsley, with Adam Armstrong scoring twice for the hosts.

And in the only other Football League game of the night, Bradford City beat Blackpool 1-0 at home.