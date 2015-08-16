Football League Review: McGregor error costs Hull

Hull City were left to rue a goalkeeping gaffe from Allan McGregor in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Steve Bruce's side - relegated from the Premier League in May - were leading at half-time in the Championship contest at Molineux, Nikica Jelavic scoring from the penalty spot after Curtis Davies went to ground from Kortney Hause's shove.

Wolves deserved an equaliser, but there was more than a hint of fortune about it when it arrived in the 58th minute.

McGregor - wearing gloves as part of a new sponsorship deal for the first time - let a routine cross into the area from Nouha Dicko spill through his hands and James Henry had the simplest of headers.

Sunday's other Championship fixture saw Reading and Leeds United play out a 0-0 draw at the Madejski Stadium.

And it was also goalless at the DW Stadium between Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers in League One.