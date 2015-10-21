Football League Review: Penalty earns Evans first point at Leeds

Chris Wood's second-half penalty gave new Leeds United manager Steve Evans his first point from a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The former Rotherham United boss, who took charge on Monday, saw his new side go 1-0 down when Moussa Dembele darted into the box and scored a brilliant solo goal. But a handball inside the box gave Leeds a lifeline and Wood scored his fifth goal of the season as they took a share of the points - and avoided a fourth consecutive Championship defeat.

Brentford picked up their first away win since the opening day of the season with a fully deserved 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

Alan Judge played in Marco Djuricin for the opener after just 17 minutes and Philipp Hofmann scored late on to seal a win that lifts Brentford up to 15th.

Derby County extended their unbeaten run to seven Championship matches, but missed the chance to move into the top six as they drew 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Derby had scored in all but two of their previous league fixtures, but they met a Blackburn side who had only lost one of their previous five outings and Gary Bowyer's side restricted their free-scoring opponents to half chances.

In League Two, Tom Nichols scored after just nine minutes to end his side's run of four games without a win as Exeter beat Cambridge United 1-0 at St James' Park.