Football League Review: Zamora boosts Brighton, Gillingham go top of League One

Brighton and Hove Albion extended their lead at the top of the Championship to four points after Bobby Zamora struck a late winner against Leeds United.

The 2-1 win at Elland Road came as the veteran striker scored his first goal since returning to the club after coming on as a late substitute, cleverly chipping over goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

Solly March had earlier opened the scoring for Brighton, before Liam Cooper headed in a first-half equaliser, with Zamora's 89th-minute strike eventually proving decisive.

That away victory, coupled with Middlesbrough's 0-0 draw at home to Fulham, saw the gap at the top increase to four points.

Reading moved level on points with Boro with a 1-0 win at home to 10-man Charlton. In-form Nick Blackman headed home his ninth goal in as many matches from Lucas Piazon's cross to seal the points after Patrick Bauer had been sent off for the visitors after picking up a second yellow card.

Birmingham City and Burnley are also in the cluster of sides on 21 points - four away from Brighton - after recording home wins over QPR and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

Bolton's 2-0 loss at Turf Moor means they are now bottom of the Championship on just eight points from 11 games after Preston North End moved off the foot of the table with a 0-0 draw against Cardiff City.

In League One, a stoppage-time goal from Rory Donnelly gave Gillingham a 1-0 win at bottom side Crewe Alexandra, putting them to the top of the table.

The win was enough to move up to first place due to previous leaders Walsall going down 2-1 at home to Chesterfield. Matt Preston's goal was too little too late after Sylvan Ebanks-Blake and Ian Evatt had netted for the away side.

Burton Albion missed the chance to go top after suffering a thumping 4-0 loss to Fleetwood Town, while promotion chasing Bury were held to a 0-0 draw by Rochdale and Stevenage goalkeeper Jesse Joronen caught the eye with a goal from his own half in their 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

In League Two, leaders Plymouth Argyle edged to a 1-0 home win over Accrington Stanley, with striker Reuben Reid scoring his fourth goal in three league matches.

Portsmouth stayed three points adrift in second place a 1-0 away victory against bottom-of-the-table Newport County was secured by a Matt Tubbs goal.