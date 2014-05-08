Football League wary of FA's B team proposals

English football's governing body outlined potential changes in the Chairman's England Commission Report, which was released on Thursday.

The proposals suggest creating a fifth tier of the Football League - League Three - which would include Premier League B teams, as well as the top sides from the Conference.

The idea behind the reforms is to afford young English players the chance to play regular, competitive football with a view to seeing them progress to the national team.

Football League chief executive Shaun Harvey has revealed that the league have reservations about the ideas.

"From its outset, the Football League has engaged with the FA Chairman's England Commission and encouraged our clubs to do the same," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"The league board met informally with (FA chairman) Greg Dyke yesterday (Wednesday) , to listen to and question him on the rationale behind the proposals he has put forward for discussion by the wider game and to consider the potential effect they would have on our competition and clubs.

"The board considered the matter further at its meeting earlier today. It is our view that the objective of increasing the number of quality English players is laudable and while the report may not contain a solution that is acceptable at the current time, we should continue to engage with the Commission to establish whether there is a solution that meets its stated objective but does not leave the Football League carrying a disproportionate or unreasonable burden.

"The Commission's report signals the beginning of a consultation process in which we will play a full and active part. This will include discussing all the relevant matters with our clubs, who will determine our ultimate position on these issues."