Football League Wrap: Wigan, Blades march on

Uwe Rosler's men knocked out Premier League high-flyers Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and successfully continued their league challenge on resumption of their Championship duties.

Jordi Gomez, who scored the opener with a penalty in Manchester, registered again from the spot with the only goal of the game against Sheffield Wednesday - who were left to lament Leon Best's saved first-half spot-kick.

United are also into the final four of the FA Cup and they had Jose Baxter to thank as they made it six league wins on the spin in League One without conceding a goal with a 1-0 success against Carlisle.

Nigel Clough's side sit 10th in the table with games in hand on the majority of those above them ahead of their trip to play-off hopefuls Preston North End on Monday.

Back in the Championship, Burnley boss Sean Dyche was left to curse substitute Federico Macheda's stoppage-time goal for Birmingham as the two teams shared a six-goal thriller at St Andrew's.

Goals from Dean Marney and Michael Duff were cancelled out by Macheda and Emyr Huws before Sam Vokes' 18th league goal of the season looked to have secured the points for second-placed Burnley.

However, Manchester United loanee Macheda then chested home a dramatic leveller after 94 minutes as Dyche's men missed the chance to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion spot.

After a home defeat to local rivals Burnley on Sunday, Blackburn Rovers' week worsened thanks to Lewis Grabban's winner 23 minutes from time for Bournemouth - condemning Gary Bowyer's side to a third straight league defeat.

At The Valley, newly appointed head coach Jose Riga saw his Charlton squad in action for the first time as they were held to a goalless draw by Huddersfield Town.