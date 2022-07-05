Football rumours: Armando Broja chased by West Ham and Everton
By PA Staff published
What the papers say
Everton and West Ham are both chasing Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old Albania international is valued at £30million and has impressed on loan at Southampton, but Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wants a pre-season assessment before moving in any particular direction.
In addition to rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with Chelsea, The Independent says the 37-year-old star forward may be willing to take a significant pay cut to secure his exit from Manchester United, where he is reportedly paid more than £500,000 a week.
On incomings at Old Trafford, the Daily Mirror reports the club is ready to land 24-year-old Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez for a package worth £39.6m. United have been outbidding Arsenal for Martinez, with the Gunners now under pressure to increase their latest offer of £34m for the Argentina international.
And Leeds are closing in on 23-year-old Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra, according to the Daily Express. The paper writes the Colombia forward has been given permission to discuss a transfer after he was left out of the squad for pre-season training.
Social media round-up
Steven Bergwijn 'snubbed £35m Man Utd and Everton moves' in favour of Ajaxhttps://t.co/xz7A1TMi4zpic.twitter.com/KkGS75LPr6— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) July 5, 2022
Tyler Adams will undergo medical tests as new Leeds player this week. £20m fee includes add-ons and will be paid in installments, RB Leipzig have accepted all the conditions on Monday afternoon. 🇺🇸 #LUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022
Players to watch
Raheem Sterling: Sky Sports reports that Chelsea are in advanced talks with Manchester City for the 27-year-old England forward.
Memphis Depay: Sport writes that Tottenham have made an enquiry for the 28-year-old Barcelona and Netherlands forward.
