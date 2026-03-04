Manchester United compile dossier on African teen as Red Devils step up move for defender: report
Manchester United will fly to Norway as they look to sign a new central defender
The Red Devils are stepping up interest in a promising defender as they look to add to their ever-expanding list of young players.
Manchester United sit third in the Premier League table after a 2-1 comeback win against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko.
Michael Carrick, former player and now interim manager of Manchester United, has the joint-best start after nine games by any manager or head coach in Premier League history.
Manchester United set date of early March to complete deal
Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh is a 19-year-old centre-back playing for Tromsø in the Eliteserien, and the target of significant interest from Manchester United.
The Red Devils are planning a trip to Norway ahead of a deal set for early March that aims to beat competitors to the signing of Kinteh.
Efforts to lure the 19-year-old have been spearheaded by general manager Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox, both keen to see Kinteh arrive at Old Trafford.
Chelsea, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are rivals for the Gambian’s signature, but, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United have gained a competitive advantage.
The Gambian international has become integral to Jørgen Vink’s team, playing 25 games this season and registering two goal involvements.
The centre-back, who stands at approximately 6ft 1in tall, has been described as quick, physical and composed in build-up play.
Kinteh was discovered by Tromsø in the Mawade Wade Academy, which has a track record of providing youth talent to the Eliteserien side.
The Red Devils are said to have compiled a lengthy file on the left-footed defender and are looking to pip Chelsea to his signature.
The news arrives after Manchester United took Ike Manjor, a promising Irish centre-back from Cork City, on trial at Carrington last month, adding to their growing list of youth players that includes Chido Obi and Charlie Hardy.
Michael Carrick’s men are back in Premier League action tonight away at Newcastle.
