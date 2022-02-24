Football rumours: Chelsea and Tottenham eye former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry

What the papers say

Chelsea are monitoring the contract situation of Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, reports the Sun. The former Arsenal winger is into the final 18 months of his contract and talks are said to be getting complicated, which has alerted Chelsea and London rivals Tottenham.

Euro 2020 winner Domenico Berardi has been linked with a move to Leicester. The Sassuolo winger has spent the majority of his career in Emilia-Romagna but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a flurry of summer activity and said to be a fan of the Italian, according to the Leicester Mercury.

Domenico Berardi celebrates after helping Italy to Euro 2020 success (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United are reportedly confident they can still land their top transfer targets if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. ESPN reports the club are interested in signing England internationals Harry Kane and Declan Rice, and will not feel deterred if they miss out on a top-four finish.

The Evening Standard reports West Ham have taken up a two-year option in the contract of defender Ben Johnson to warn off interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool. The extension means the deal of the versatile full-back will run until 2024.

Social media round-up

Chelsea continuing talks over Ousmane Dembele.— Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) February 23, 2022 See more

Jurgen Klopp wants James Milner to sign as soon as possible. Contract extension until June 2023 on the table – it’s up to James now. 🔴📑 #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2022 See more

Players to watch

Alexander Isak: The Swedish international has long been linked with Arsenal, but reportedly also has admirers at Barcelona amid an anticipated summer transfer battle for the Real Sociedad forward.

Erling Haaland: Manchester City have jumped ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the Borussia Dortmund striker and a decision over his future is set to be made by the end of February, writes SER Deportivos.