Football rumours: Jose Mourinho keen to bring Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Roma

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could reportedly be the missing piece in Jose Mourinho’s Roma puzzle. The Mail says the Portuguese manager wants to snatch the creative midfielder, 25, away from Chelsea for £13.5million. The pair worked together during Mourinho’s second spell with the Blues.

Manchester United will no longer pursue Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez because they believe Chelsea are on the cusp of signing him, according to the Express. The paper reports the LaLiga club are open to offloading the 26-year-old Spain midfielder, due to financial pressures from the pandemic.

Pressure is mounting on Mikel Arteta as Arsenal boss but The Independent says there is no immediate danger of him losing his job. The Gunners have had a poor start to the season and ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, a free agent after he left Inter Milan in the summer and was linked with Tottenham, has been mentioned as a replacement in the dugout for the Spaniard.

The rumours about Willian‘s future will continue to swirl following an update from his agent. Inter Miami had been said to be interested in signing the winger, 33, from Arsenal but The Sun cites his representative as telling Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte he is trying to secure a deal with Corinthians. Brazil’s transfer window shuts on Monday and no official offer has been made by the Brazilian side for Willian, the paper adds.

Kylian Mbappe: French outlet Le Parisien reports Paris St Germain want £188m for the 22-year-old France forward.

Ilaix Moriba: If the 18-year-old midfielder does not renew his contract with Barcelona he could end up at RB Leipzig or Chelsea, according to Spain’s Mundo Deportivo.