Manchester United may be thwarted in their efforts to bolster their midfield with JamesMaddison, reports the Daily Mail. The paper says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to the Leicester man to help turn around fortunes at the club, but the Foxes are keen to hold on to the 22-year-old and will offer the Englishman a new contract.

OlivierGiroud could swap west London for south London and join Crystal Palace, reports the Daily Star. Giroud, 33, has fallen down the Stamford Bridge pecking order after standout performances by Tammy Abraham and could move to the Eagles for first-team football as soon as January the paper says.

Arsenal are leading a pack interested in signing DayotUpamecano from RB Leipzig, reports the Daily Mail. The defender was the subject of interest from the Gunners in the summer, but the side were said to be put off by an asking price of around £70m.

Jose Mourinho has been without a club since December (Martin Rickett/PA)

Real Madrid are seriously considering a move for Jose Mourinho should results not improve under current boss Zinedine Zidane, reports the Daily Mirror. Mourinho has been without a club since leaving Manchester United in December.

Players to watch

Christian Eriksen: The Tottenham man will not be targeted by Real Madrid over the winter transfer window unless the Spanish side can sell other players, AS says.

Isco: Los Blancos will offer the 27-year-old attacking midfielder and forward Mariano Diaz in an attempt to land the Dane, reports El Desmarque.

West Bromwich Albion’s Nathan Ferguson (Tim Goode/PA)

Nathan Ferguson: The teenage defender has caught the eye of Juventus and Atletico Madrid, who may move for the West Brom man, according to the Sun.