Jadon Sancho, who already has three goals for Borussia Dortmund this season, is top of Liverpool’s transfer wishlist, reports the Daily Mirror. Sancho, 19, was on the books of Manchester City as a youth and could return to England over the summer.

Sticking with Anfield, and James Milner is hopeful of signing a new contract with the club as his current deal expires in the summer, the Daily Mirror says. The 33-year-old has been on the books of Jurgen Klopp’s side since 2015 after moving from Manchester City and has previously been linked with Paris St Germain.

Manchester United could look to Mario Mandzukic to reinforce their attack, according to the Sun. The paper said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been buoyed as the striker dropped his wage demands as he looks to leave Juventus.

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic is wanted by Manchester United (Aaron Chown/PA)

Last season’s top scorer in the Scottish Premiership Alfredo Morelos could be subject of bids from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa over the winter transfer window, reports the Daily Express.

Scotland youth international Aaron Hickey could be the subject of a tug of war between leading Premier League sides, with Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool, Southampton and Norwich all keen on the Hearts defender, reports the Sun.

Chelsea scout Basel left-back as back-up option https://t.co/rCfnfuVLIapic.twitter.com/jEwED3Mctw— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 22, 2019

Leicester banked £80m lump sum from Manchester United for Harry Maguire – and Brendan Rodgers is preparing to spend it | @JPercyTelegraphhttps://t.co/MMHhh948Ah— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) October 22, 2019

Carles Alena: Tottenham are looking to sign the Spain Under-21 midfielder after impressive performances at Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The former Paris St Germain and Manchester United forward wants to move to Italy after his deal at the LA Galaxy expires, according to Calciomercato.

Dani Ceballos: Arsenal have fallen short in their bid for the Real Madrid midfielder, with the Spanish giants looking for £30m, says Eldesmarque.