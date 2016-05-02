Trending

Football world reacts to Leicester's remarkable Premier League title

By

Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea handed Leicester City the Premier League title.

In what will go down as arguably the greatest achievement in sport, Leicester City have been crowned Premier League champions.

From 5000-1 outsiders after almost being relegated in 2014-15, Leicester remarkably sealed the title thanks to Chelsea's 2-2 draw at home to second-placed Tottenham on Monday.

Leicester - seven points clear atop the table with two matches remaining - upstaged cashed-up Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United to etch their names into footballing folklore.

And the plaudits followed late on Monday as past and present players, as well as clubs across the globe, joined in the celebrations with Claudio Ranieri's men.