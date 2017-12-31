Forest sack Warburton after Sunderland defeat

Nottingham Forest have sacked Mark Warburton less than 24 hours after their 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the City Ground

Forest have endured a miserable recent run, winning just one of their last seven league matches to leave them in 14th position in the Championship, 10 points off the play-off places and nine clear of the bottom three.

Saturday's loss at the hands of Sunderland proved the final straw for the Forest hierarchy, Aiden McGeady scoring the only goal to give Chris Coleman's side a rare away win.

Warburton – who took charge in March and kept Forest in the Championship on goal difference last season – is followed out of the door by assistant David Weir and sporting director Frank McParland.

Mark Warburton and David Weir have been terminated with immediate effect.

Forest travel to Leeds United on New Year's Day with academy manager Gary Brazil as caretaker boss.