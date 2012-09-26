Forgotten man Kaka scores hat-trick for Real

The Brazil international, who cost Real 65 million euros three years ago, appears to be surplus to requirements in Jose Mourinho's team with Mesut Ozil or new signing Luka Modric preferred in the playmaking role.

"He [Kaka] played very well, as has the whole team," Mourinho told a news conference.

"Kaka and the other players have done enough to bring their names to the coach's attention."

Kaka started in a weakened side and bagged three goals, one from the penalty spot, as Real swept to victory.

The 30-year-old has failed to live up to expectations and shown only flashes of his former brilliance in an injury-interrupted three years since to joined Real from AC Milan.