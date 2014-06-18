Forlan and Cavani point to Uruguay pedigree

Cavani gave his country the lead from the penalty spot in their opening match with Costa Rica on Saturday, but the Central American nation responded sensationally to claim a shock 3-1 win.

There is now little margin for error against Group D heavyweights England and Italy, starting with the much-anticipated showdown with Roy Hodgson's team in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

But it is a scenario Uruguay are more than familiar with, having come through intercontinental play-offs to reach their past three World Cups.

The bulk of the squad that reached the semi-finals in South Africa four years ago and went on to claim 2011 Copa America glory remain together, and Forlan believes this could also be a factor in Uruguay's favour.

The 35-year-old told FIFA.com: "Of course it won't be easy but this team has been together for a long time and we know what we're capable of.

"We have to do our work on the pitch, play as we know how, and I believe that will be sufficient to achieve the results we need."

Asked whether his national team produce their best under pressure, Cavani added: "It's true, people say that a lot about Uruguay. We have gone through a lot and have always survived.

"Play-offs, difficult matches, extreme situations – and here we are. This generation has won almost everything and knows how to do so."