Forlan injury adds to Inter's woes

Inter Milan's woes continue with the news that striker Diego Forlan could be out for up to two months after pulling a hamstring in Uruguay's World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay on Tuesday.

Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder, who missed the controversial 3-0 home defeat by Napoli two weeks ago, has recovered from injury for the testy trip to Catania in Saturday's early game with the Nerazzurri hovering just above the drop zone.

President Massimo Moratti has denied reports of a possible loan return of Anzhi Makhachkala forward Samuel Eto'o during the long Russian winter. "I know absolutely nothing abut this. It's a strange idea and not worth talking about because it's about 90 percent impossible to work out," he told the club's official website.

AS Roma go into Sunday's derby against Lazio without skipper Francesco Totti who is out with a thigh strain.

Roma, who are sixth in Serie A - one place above their city rivals - after recovering from a shaky start to the season under new coach Luis Enrique, are likely to be without Chilean playmaker David Pizarro who also has a thigh injury.

Lazio striker Miroslav Klose is likely to be fit. The 33-year old, who is recovering from the knee injury that forced him to pull out of Germany's squad for Tuesday's final Euro 2012 qualifier against Belgium, has scored three goals in his first five Serie A games.

Lazio have not beaten Roma since 2009.

AC Milan Managing Director Adriano Galliani has denied the club's players are feeling low after strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Antonio Cassano said they were stressed during international week.

"I'm not a psychologist," Galliani told reporters after Cassano was reported as saying he wanted to quit in three years. "I've spoken to the players and everything's going well."

The champions, who are 15th after struggling with an early-season injury crisis, have Kevin-Prince Boateng suspended after his late dismissal in the 2-0 defeat at Juventus but welcome back defender Ignazio Abate and Robinho for the visit of in-form Palermo on Saturday.

Leaders Juventus expect in-form Claudio Marchisio to be fit for the trip to Chievo Verona on Sunday. The midfielder, whose dramatic late goals downed AC Milan two weeks ago to confirm Juve's title credentials, scored in Italy's Euro 2012 qualifying draw in Serbia but missed Tuesday's home match against Northern Ireland with a sprained ankle.