Former AEK Athens president buys club for teenage son

Former Greek footballer Alexis Kougias has installed his 16-year-old son as the president of third-tier club Ionikos after completing a takeover.

Kougias had spells as AEK Athens president and is now the majority shareholder at Apollon Larissa.

The 66-year-old added to his portfolio of clubs with the purchase of Ionikos and his teenage son Christos has been put in charge in a sensational move that will raise eyebrows.

"Ionikos is now changing its board and with many dreams and aspirations sets the goal of creating a healthy sports club that will star in the years to come," read a club statement.