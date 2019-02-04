Former Arsenal star stunned by calls for Emery’s sacking: “Give him a chance...”

The Spaniard succeeded Arsene Wenger at the Emirate last summer, but has already come in for criticism with his team struggling in sixth place.

Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to defending champions Manchester City prompted further disgruntled rumblings, but Parlour has urged fans to give him a chance to build his own team.

“I’m amazed by that,” he told talkSPORT.

“Arsenal are where they are meant to be at the moment. They’re not at the same level as Liverpool, Man City or even Spurs.

“You’ve got to give this guy a chance, he needs to be backed by the club.

“You can’t sack the manager already and Arsenal are not that sort of club anyway.

“Realistically I think you’ve got to give him a few transfer windows. I know he only brought in one player in January, but I think it’s going to take two or three windows to get the players he wants into the side.

“Certainly I think he’s the man to take the club forward, and now he’s got to be backed by the board.

“Any manager is going to struggle if they haven’t got players to bring in.

“You expect Man City, Man United and Chelsea to all spend and sign big players, so we’ve just got the stay in the hunt and try and compete with those clubs.

“What wins you trophies is better players, that’s what Arsenal have to get if they’re going to do that, especially defensively.

“Realistically it’s going to take time. You’ve got to give him a chance. To say ‘Emery Out’ already, it’s harsh.”