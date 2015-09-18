Former Bayern coach Cramer dies

Former Bayern Munich and United States coach Dettmar Cramer died on Friday at the age of 90.

Cramer guided a Bayern side that included Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller to European success in 1975 and 1976 and also enjoying spells with fellow German clubs Hertha Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen.

As well as stints with Egypt and the USA, Cramer worked as an instructor for both FIFA and the German Football Association (DFB) - receiving a lifetime achievement award from the latter.

"To many people, Dettmar Cramer was more than merely a sporting figure," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

"To me he was like a fatherly friend and the biggest influence on my early years as a professional. To a large extent, I have him to thank that I was very successful as a footballer. FC Bayern mourns the loss of a great coach and special individual."

Cramer worked in more than 90 countries during his lifetime and was one of Helmut Schon's assistants during West Germany's run to the 1966 World Cup final.

"We have lost a great coach and a big personality," said DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach.

"Dettmar Cramer was a globally renowned ambassador for football. His expertise was appreciated by all who knew him, while he was also an endearing and caring person who lived life to the full. I have nothing but respect for his work."