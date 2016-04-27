Former Inter midfielder Mariga banned for five games for injuring referee

Former Inter midfielder McDonald Mariga was banned for five games after squeezing a referee's hand so hard it drew blood.

Mariga, playing for Latina in Italy's Serie B, was sent off in the 96th minute of their 1-0 home defeat against Virtus Entella on Sunday.

The Kenya international then attempted to give the referee a handshake as he exited the field, gripping it so hard it caused an abrasion, drawing blood.

The disciplinary commission's report also revealed the 29-year-old directed various insults towards the match official after being shown the red card.

Mariga played for Inter between 2010 and 2014 before signing on with Latina following a stint at Parma.

Latina are 17th in the Serie B table, just one point above the relegation zone with four games left in the season.