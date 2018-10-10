Former Italy boss Ventura takes over Chievo

Former Italy boss Gian Piero Ventura has been appointed head coach of Chievo on a two-year contract.

The role is Ventura's first since being sacked in November 2017 in the wake of Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The 70-year-old replaces Lorenzo D'Anna, who was dismissed with Chievo rooted to the foot of the Serie A table following a run of four consecutive defeats.

Ventura arrives at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi along with his assistant Salvatore Sullo and fitness coach Alessandro Innocenti.

Chievo, who host Atalanta in their first match after the international break, are on minus-one points after being docked three points in September for false accounting.

A club statement read: "To Mr Ventura and his staff, from all of Chievo, the warmest welcome and good luck for the work to be done."