Former Manchester United wonderkid fined for using a dead person's Blue Badge

Ravel Morrison has admitted to fraud and been fined £1000 after using a dead person's Blue Badge that he bought for £50.

The midfielder, who plays for DC United in MLS, displayed the badge on his white Audi while it was parked on Bridgewater Street in Manchester in May.

He pleaded guilty to fraud and said that he had bought the badge from 'someone in Old Trafford'.

As a result, magistrates fined him £1000 and he was also ordered to pay £508 in costs and a victim surcharge of £400.

Ravel Morrison celebrating Man United's FA Youth Cup win with Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morrison came through the ranks at Manchester United, winning the FA Youth Cup in 2011 alongside Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Michael Keane.

He was regarded as perhaps the most talented player in that team but has failed to fulfil his potential in a nomadic career marked by occasional controversy.

Morrison was on the cusp of breaking into the England team during an impressive run of form at West Ham United back in 2013 but then fell out of favour.

In addition to the USA, he has also played in Italy, Mexico, Sweden and the Nertherlands during the last decade.

Ravel Morrison dribbling with the ball against Mexico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now 30, Morrison is a full international for Jamaica with 18 caps, having switched his allegiance in 2020

Blue Badges are issued to people with disabilities or mobility issues, enabling them to park nearer to their destinations.

Back in May, Morrison was given an initial fine by parking enforcement officers after they checked the badge and discovered that its registered holder had died in February 2022. His car was impounded, but later reclaimed.

"Our officers patrol the streets daily to ensure that Blue Badges are used legitimately, and we will not hesitate to take action if we discover people trying to circumvent the law," said a Manchester City Council representative.