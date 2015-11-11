Former Mexico coach: This generation has achieved nothing

Former Mexico coach Manuel Lapuente has hit out at the national team, claiming the current generation has not achieved anything.

Mexico begin their road to the 2018 World Cup in Russia with forthcoming qualifiers against El Salvador and Honduras, having won the CONCACAF Gold Cup and secured a Confederations Cup berth this year.

The Mexicans also reached the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup.

But Lapuente, who led Mexico to CONCACAF Gold Cup (1998) and Confederations Cup (1999) honours during his time in charge between 1997 and 2000, told ESPN FC: "This [generation] hasn't done anything.

"It didn't do anything in the World Cup, or in recent tournaments like the Copa America [group-stage exit] in Chile or the Gold Cup.

"We'll see what happens in the Confederations Cup and qualifying [for Russia 2018]."

Mexico's road to Russia 2018 kicks off at home to El Salvador on Friday, which is followed by a trip to Honduras four days later.

New coach Juan Carlos Osorio will be at the helm and while Lapuente does not think much of the current crop of players, the 71-year-old said: "I hope he does well, is successful and shows and proves that this generation is the best.

"[I hope he] proves it in the individual and collective [sense]; as a collective they haven't done anything."