Former Rangers midfielder Liam Burt signs for Celtic

Celtic have signed former Rangers midfielder Liam Burt.

The 20-year-old left Rangers in the summer after making three first-team appearances.

The Scotland Under-21 international featured twice off the bench in the Ladbrokes Championship and once in the Premiership under Mark Warburton.

His debut came at the age of 17 and his final appearance was during a 2-0 win over Hearts in December 2016.

Burt, who was previously in the Celtic academy set up, had loan spells with Dumbarton and Alloa, playing 10 times for the Wasps in the first half of last season.

A Celtic statement read: “Liam, whose previous club was Rangers, has signed a two-year contract.

“He will be part of the Celtic reserve squad under the guidance of Tommy McIntyre, and will be looking to push through towards the first team during the next two years.”