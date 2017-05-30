Former Serbia international Danko Lazovic decides to try unbelievably over-the-top simulation

Early in the second half of Videoton's high-stakes game at fellow Hungarian title chasers Honved, Lazovic seemed desperate to get the hosts down to 10 men.

The former Feyenoord, PSV and Zenit journeyman went down under a challenge from Bosnian midfielder Djordje Kamber and duly produced some overly dramatic play-acting.

The Serbian midfielder – on a booking – writhed around on the floor with his body apparently being pulled apart by demons, and shrugged off a team-mate's help.

Former Blackburn manager Henning Berg, now of Videoton, told him to calm down as it looked like Lazovic's flawed plan was set to backfire. Luckily for him, though, the referee didn't whip out a second yellow card.

Instead it was worse: six minutes later Honved scored the winner that fired them three points clear to end a 24-year wait for the title. That's real pain, Danko.

