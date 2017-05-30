Barcelona release 2017/18 kit with new shirt sponsor and stripes

The traditional Blaugrana stripes from years gone by have been replaced with a new composition.

Vertical red bands, which get thicker as the strips hit the centre, are cast against a royal blue. Meanwhile, Barça stay strong to their Catalan roots as the Senyera flag circles the collar.

Rakuten, the Japanese online shopping website, replaces Qatar Airways on the front.

On the inside of the shirt are the words "Força" (right sleeve) and "Barça" (left), helping create a high sense of pride when you wear it (it says here).

As part of Nike's efforts to stay green, each kit is made using approximately 16 recycled plastic bottles. Not everyone reckons global warming is "a hoax" then, eh Mr Trump.

The home kit will be available from June 1 at Nike.com/FCB

