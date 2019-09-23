Forster lauds Lennon’s people skills upon Celtic return

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster believes Neil Lennon’s man-management skills have got even better with experience.

Forster returned to Parkhead on loan from Southampton last month five years after both Lennon and the goalkeeper left the club.

Forster said: “I think he’s changed a bit. The big thing for me with the gaffer is he’s always such a good man-manager. He knows what each player needs, whether it’s someone who needs shouting at or someone who needs an arm round them.

“He’s just got that experience. Like all of us he’s a bit older and just has that ability to know what to say to people and get the best out of people and make them feel good about themselves.

“If you do that, you’re going to get the most out of players on the pitch.

“From my point of view he has been fantastic and I’m just buzzing to be back working with him.

“Obviously we are in a good place at the minute, putting in good performances and picking up good results, so everything in football is easier when you’re winning.

“But I think he is brilliant and he has got good people around him as well. He’s a top-class manager.”