Forster returns to Southampton training

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is nearing a comeback to first-team action after manager Ronald Koeman confirmed he returned to training during the week.

England goalkeeper Forster has been sidelined since March after undergoing surgery on a damaged patellar tendon on his left knee sustained against Burnley.

The former Celtic man has now stepped up his recovery by joining in some training sessions with Southampton's other goalkeepers.

"Fraser was back in some sessions last week, but he needs more time to be ready," Koeman said ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

"He did some parts of the sessions with the rest of the goalkeepers."

Koeman also stated that he is looking to bolster his attacking options when the January transfer window opens.

"We are looking, always looking at what we can do to make the squad stronger than what we have," he said.

"It's not about many changes in the team because if we need anybody it will be an offensive player. The rest I think we have really good competition in the squad. No one is for sale."