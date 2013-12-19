Foster back fit and raring for West Brom recall

Foster has handed caretaker head coach Keith Downing a timely boost in the wake of Steve Clarke's departure last Saturday by declaring himself ready to resume first-team duties if needed against Hull City this weekend.

The 30-year-old has been missing since the goalless draw at Everton on August 24, allowing Boaz Myhill the chance to stake his claim to be a regular for the club during his 14 Premier League appearances in Foster's absence.

And Foster knows he faces stiff competition from former Hull keeper Myhill and Luke Daniels to force his way back into the starting XI.

"It has been a long slow recovery but I'm really, really happy to be back," Foster told the club's official website.

"That's me fully fit now."

He continued: "We'll have to wait and see what happens on Saturday. Boaz and Luke have both done very well.

"Bo has been great.

"I know exactly what Bo can produce and his performances haven't surprised me.

"He's an international goalkeeper and he's been absolutely brilliant."