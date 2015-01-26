Foster lauds qualities of 'unplayable' Anichebe

Anichebe netted both West Brom goals in a 2-1 win at St Andrew's, twice using his strength in holding off Paul Robinson to fire home.

And Foster, who was called upon in the second half after starting goalkeeper Boaz Myhill was forced off with a hand injury, believes Anichebe can act as a focal point for West Brom's attacking play.

"He was unplayable at times on Saturday," Foster told the club's official website.

"If you get the ball into his feet with one defender marking him, then that is trouble.

"I don't care who you are, you will not be able to stop him bulldozing his way through.

"Vic has shown that if you can get the ball into his feet he will turn defenders, he is fantastic at doing that.

"It is what he does regularly in training and the gaffer has noticed that, it is an incredible strength to have.

"We need to play to our strengths, it is as simple as that."