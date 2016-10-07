Four-goal Ronaldo reflects on Andorra thrashing

Cristiano Ronaldo fired four goals past Andorra on his return to the Portugal side and then set his sights on winning all their remaining World Cup qualifying games.

Fernando Santos' European champions were beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in their Group B opener, but were without talisman Ronaldo on that occasion.

The Real Madrid star – absent since hobbling off in the Euro 2016 final victory over France – marked his comeback in style on Friday, helping the hosts to a 6-0 win, and he reflected on a job well done.

"We knew that the first goal would be really important against a team which puts 11 players behind the ball," he said, having scored his 42nd career hat-trick to take his international goals tally to 65.

"I know I am important, as are all the other players. I have always given everything for the national team, I feel useful and I'm happy to be back after that injury in the European championship.

"There are eight games to go and we want to win all eight to go to the World Cup."

Next up for Portugal is a match away against Faroe Islands on Monday.