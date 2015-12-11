Four Gunners make FFT’s Best 100 in World again

And once again it is their Chilean star Alexis Sanchez who leads the way for Arsene Wenger’s side. Ranked 34th a year ago, the former Barcelona man only just misses out on a place in the top 10 after a season in which he scored 25 goals for the Londoners ended with Copa America glory with his country.

Mesut Ozil rises 24 places after a scintillating start to 2015/16 saw him set a new record for assists in consecutive Premier League matches, while Spanish creator Santi Cazorla retains a place on the list and rises 21 places from last year.

Welsh international Aaron Ramsey, number 86 in 2014, fails to make the cut on this occasion, but the Emirates Stadium outfit retain their quartet of entries thanks to Wenger's only senior signing of the close season.

Petr Cech wasn't included in the FFT100 12 months ago after losing his starting spot at Chelsea to Thibaut Courtois, but the Czech Republic international makes a swift return having already proved his worth following a £10 million transfer.

