FourFourTwo’s Best 100 Football Players in the World 2015
By Joe Brewin
Presenting the finest players on the planet, as voted for by FFT and our band of motley contributors from around the globe...
Welcome to the ninth edition of FourFourTwo'sBest 100 Football Players in the World. We'll be revealing the cream of the footballing world over the next five days, with FFT's best player in the world crowned on Friday.
Tune in throughout the week to see who makes (or indeed doesn't make) our list for 2015. The editorial team have argued long and hard over who should and shouldn't feature this year, taking in the views of our long list of correspondents from all four corners of the globe. (Do globes have corners? They do now.
By the way, you can see the Best 100 Football Players in the World 2014 here, with the Top 100-91 here, and the Best 100 Football Players in the World 2013 here.
Here you will find the full list from 100-1, plus analysis, long reads, art, quizzes, videos, interviews and more... and don't forget to get involved by giving us your view. Use the hashtag #FFT100.
Keep across all of the FFT100 content, and have your say onTwitter,Facebook, Google+ and Instagram.
The list
- 100-91
- 90-81
- 80-71
- 70-61
- 60-51
- 50-41
- 40-31
- 30-21
- 20-11
- 10 • 9 • 8 • 7 • 6 • 5 • 4 • 3 • 2 • 1
- The small print: how we chose the #FFT100 list
Analysis
- Giovinco: How he dazzled at Toronto FC and is helping MLS take the next step
- The incredible rise of Harry Kane
- The 12 most exciting U19 players: future #FFT100 stars?
- The nearly men: 24 stars who could make the #FFT100 next year
- How Raheem Sterling can take his game to the next level
- How Douglas Costa established himself as this season's most exciting player
- Zlatan's 5 most significant goalscoring games
- How Messi's game has evolved
Video
- Messi vs Ronaldo settled! The numbers that prove exactly why Leo is the best
- The top ten players in the world
- Revealed: the most popular football boots of the best players in the world
Fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.