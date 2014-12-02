Four Gunners named in FFT’s Best 100 in World

The former Barcelona forward is among the top 10 Premier League players on the list after an explosive start to life in the English top flight.

Sanchez’s stunning strike against Borussia Dortmund last Wednesday took his overall tally to 13 goals in 20 games for Arsene Wenger’s men.

The Chile international is joined on FFT’s century of star names by fellow Emirates Stadium attackers Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey.

However, there is no place for Jack Wilshere, whose year ends in disappointment having sustained another ankle injury, ruling him out for three months.

German playmaker Ozil falls 32 places from last year’s #FFT100 after an indifferent debut season in north London ended with World Cup glory in Brazil.

While Welshman Ramsey is a new addition to the annual rundown of the world’s elite; the 23-year-old starting 2013/14 like a house on fire with 13 goals in the first half of the campaign and ending it with an extra-time winner in the FA Cup final.

FFT100 Find out where all of Arsenal’s players rank in this year’s list