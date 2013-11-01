The FourFourTwo Preview: Cardiff vs Swansea

Swansea are now into their third Premier League campaign, while Cardiff secured promotion last season as winners of the Championship.

The sides last did battle during the 2010-11 season, with both league meetings finishing 1-0 in favour of the away team.

Cardiff have home advantage this time around, but are winless in three since a 2-1 triumph over Fulham in September.

Malky Mackay's men have also mustered only one goal at the Cardiff City Stadium since defeating Manchester City 3-2 in their first Premier League home game.

By contrast, Swansea will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to four games, although both teams were held to goalless draws - by Norwich City and West Ham respectively - last time out.

Mackay has attempted to play down the significance of Swansea's visit, but recognises how much victory would mean to either club.

"It's only three points. It's another Premier League team coming to the stadium, but there is a lot of importance attached to the game," he said.

Mackay's opposite number, Michael Laudrup, is aware Swansea's supporters will be demanding a strong showing.

"As a player and as a manager, you feel how important it is to the fans, and you know for yourself that it's a different game," said Laudrup.

"Even if you have games before the derby, people are already talking about this game."

Striker Andreas Cornelius (ankle) remains Cardiff's only absentee.

Swansea's Pablo Hernandez has suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury, while full-back Ben Davies remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

However, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is available once again after missing the draw with West Ham due to a tight hamstring.

Although just two points separate the two teams, Swansea currently sit ninth in the Premier League, while Cardiff are 16th.