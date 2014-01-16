The FourFourTwo Preview: Crystal Palace vs Stoke

Pulis parted company with Stoke in May, bringing to an end a second stint at the Britannia Stadium that lasted seven years and saw the 56-year-old lead the Staffordshire club to promotion in 2008 before firmly establishing them as a stable Premier League club.

The Welshman, who was replaced at Stoke by Mark Hughes, took over at Selhurst Park in November following Ian Holloway's exit and has quickly enhanced Palace's survival hopes.

Palace sit bottom of the Premier League as Stoke prepare to head to the capital, but know that a win over Hughes' men could see them move out of the bottom three.

It is a prospect that looked unthinkable back when Pulis took over, but a run of four wins in Palace's last 10 league games - including a 1-0 victory at Hull City in Keith Millen's final game in temporary charge - has given last season's Championship play-off winners a fighting chance of staying up.

Meanwhile, Stoke have struggled for consistency since Pulis departed, although Hughes' men were perhaps unfortunate to fall to a 5-3 home defeat to Liverpool last Sunday.

That loss marked a fourth straight league game without a win for Stoke, who have tasted victory just three times in their last 18 Premier League outings.

Saturday's clash marks the first time in over six years that Palace have hosted Stoke in league action. The two sides did meet at Selhurst Park in an FA Cup third-round tie in January 2013 that ended goalless, with Stoke winning the replay 4-1.

Stoke came from behind to earn a 2-1 home win over Palace back in August and are unbeaten in the last three encounters between the two clubs.

Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic remains out for Stoke with a broken finger but, while defenders Andy Wilkinson (foot) and Robert Huth (knee) are both doubts, there could be a debut appearance for striker John Guidetti, who is expected to be on the bench following his loan move from Manchester City.

Palace winger Yannick Bolasie faces a late fitness test due to a groin problem, but Jerome Thomas could return following a similar injury.

Striker Cameron Jerome, on loan from Stoke, is ineligible to play against his parent club and Kagisho Dikgacoi is still out with a calf complaint.

Defender Jack Hunt (ankle) and long-term absentee Glenn Murray (knee) remain on the sidelines.