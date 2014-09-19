The FourFourTwo Preview: Everton vs Crystal Palace

Palace secured a superb 3-2 triumph at Goodison Park last term in the midst of a five-game winning run that secured their Premier League survival, but will return on Sunday a much-changed outfit.

Neil Warnock has returned to Selhurst Park after Tony Pulis quit on the eve of the campaign, but he is yet to oversee a win and Palace sit in a group of four teams at the bottom of the table on two points.

Everton will head into the fixture with renewed confidence after Thursday's 4-1 win against Wolfsburg in the UEFA Europa League on home soil.

Goals from Seamus Coleman, Leighton Baines and Kevin Mirallas followed a Ricardo Rodriguez own goal, while Everton were also indebted to Tim Howard for a string of saves.

The midweek win was Everton's second in a row after they had opened their season with two draws and a defeat - conceding 10 goals in the process.

Though the positivity is currently flowing on Merseyside, Martinez will not rest on his laurels when Palace visit.

"I don't think that it is a transition period [for Palace]," he said. "Neil Warnock has got phenomenal experience in the game, he knows the club and the players inside out.

"As a group they are clear in what they do, I thought they were phenomenal in the second half of [last] season.

"I expect exactly the same [on Sunday], I think we will see a team who know exactly what they are doing, using the strengths of the group."

Palace fans may be hoping Everton's exertions in Europe will take their toll, with the same starting XI playing on Thursday that won 2-0 at West Brom last weekend.

Sylvain Distin's return to fitness and Coleman shaking off a knock sustained on Thursday only add to Martinez's options and Warnock expects a challenging outing.

"I don't think Everton will rotate and as you could see [on Thursday], Roberto has taken it all on board," he said. "They love to win competitions.

"The thing about Everton is that all the players have their feet on the ground and no one is above themselves.

"That makes for a great dressing room, I imagine every one of them will want to play."

Darron Gibson could also appear for Everton in the Premier League for the first time in 11 months after a midweek cameo following a knee injury.

Striker Marouane Chamakh may be involved for the visitors but Warnock is keen not to rush the Moroccan back and risk further problems with his hamstring.