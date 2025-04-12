How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Live stream and TV details for Premier League clash

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton as the Midlanders continue their push for a Champions League spot and Toffees look to confirm their Premier League survival. following the international break and FA Cup action.

Here, FourFourTwo provides all the details on how to watch Forest vs Everton live streams and TV coverage from anywhere.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton key information

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Saturday 12 April 2025 Kick-off time 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue City Ground, Nottingham TV & Streaming ► USA Network / Sling (US) ► Fubo (Canada) ► Optus (Australia) Watch from anywhere Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Forest vs Everton in the UK?

Forest vs Everton is not being televised live in the UK.

The game falls during the so-called 3pm 'blackout', when games cannot legally be shown live.

► The blackout: Why aren't all Premier Leagues games broadcast on television in the UK?

You can watch Forest vs Everton on TV in near enough every other country in the world – just not the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK on Saturday, you'll have to use a VPN to access your usual streaming services – more on that below.

Watch Nottingham Forest v Everton streams globally

Watch Nottingham Forest v Everton in the US In the US, cable TV channel USA Network has the rights to Nottingham Forest vs Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. No cable? USA doesn't have a streaming platform, so you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service, such as Sling or Fubo, to tune in.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest v Everton in Canada? Canadians can watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest v Everton in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on Sky Sport Now.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

How to watch Nottingham Forest v Everton from anywhere

Away from your home country right now? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on Forest vs Man United

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!