Key stats as Liverpool host Everton in second Merseyside derby of season

By published

We've crunched some numbers as the Reds and Blues prepare to face off at Anfield

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Carlos Alcaraz of Everton in action during the Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on 12 February, 2025
The first Merseyside derby of the season, the final one at Goodison Park, finished 2-2 (Image credit: Alamy)

In the pick of the fixtures from a full round of midweek Premier League action, Liverpool entertain Everton in the second Merseyside derby season – barely six weeks after the first.

Liverpool can take another big step towards the title with victory at Anfield, but Everton are in good nick under David Moyes, having lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Can the visitors capitalise on any hangover from their arch-rivals Carabao Cup defeat last time out, or will Arne Slot’s Reds be back to their best? Here’s our pick of the stats to preview this crunch clash.

Still fortress Anfield

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Andy Robertson after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match against Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool, England on 8 March, 2025

Liverpool have won their last three home Premier League games, most recently beating Southampton 3-1 (Image credit: Alamy)

Liverpool tend to win at home, especially when the game takes place on a weekday. The Reds are unbeaten in 17 such Premier League matches, winning 16 of them – and they’ve not lost at Anfield in the league on a Wednesday since a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in December 2010, during Roy Hodgson’s ill-fated tenure.

Nottingham Forest are still the only visiting side to win at Anfield inside 90 minutes this term – PSG won on penalties in the Champions League – and that 1-0 reverse remains Liverpool’s sole Premier League loss under Arne Slot.

Travel-weary Reds?

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina looks on during the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Brazil in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 25 March, 2025

Alexis Mac Allister travelled further than any other Liverpool player during the international break, featuring in Argentina's World Cup qualifying wins away to Uruguay and at home to Brazil, and scoring in the latter (Image credit: Alamy)

Premier League players headed off all over the world to represent their respective countries during the international break, and Liverpool racked up considerably more air miles than Everton.

Looking at the players who started the two teams’ last games – Liverpool’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle and Everton’s 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham – (with the exception of Caoimhin Kelleher, who was Liverpool’s ‘cup’ goalkeeper over Alisson) we can see that the Reds travelled an average of 6,459 miles, compared to their local rivals’ 3,477.

Will the hosts’ be hamstrung by their stars’ latest round of globetrotting on Wednesday night…?

Moyes’ Anfield hoodoo

Everton manager David Moyes applauds the fans at full-time of the Premier League match against West Ham United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on 15 March, 2025

David Moyes hasn't won at Anfield with any of the clubs he's managed (Image credit: Alamy)

Having salvaged a point from the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in dramatic fashion, courtesy of James Tarkowski’s goal deep into stoppage time, Everton will look to do something they never managed during David Moyes’ first spell in charge: beat Liverpool at Anfield.

The Blues’ three wins at the home of their arch-rivals in the Premier League era have come under three different managers: Joe Royle in 1995, Walter Smith in 1999 and Carlo Ancelotti in 2021. But Moyes, despite making the trip more often than any other Everton boss since 1992 – 12 times in all competitions – still doesn’t know what it’s like to taste victory on that side of Stanley Park.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...

More about analysis
Anthony Elanga and Nikola Milenkovic of Nottingham Forest embrace in celebration after a goal during the Premier League match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at the City Ground in Nottingham, UK on 1 February, 2025.

FPL tips for GW30: Why you should consider key Nottingham Forest pair
Jean-Phillipe Mateta of Crystal Palace celebrates with teammates Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr after scoring during the Premier League match against Chelsea at Selhurst Park in London, UK on 4 January, 2025.

FPL tips for GW30: Crystal Palace stars could hold the key
Anthony Elanga and Nikola Milenkovic of Nottingham Forest embrace in celebration after a goal during the Premier League match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at the City Ground in Nottingham, UK on 1 February, 2025.

FPL tips for GW30: Why you should consider key Nottingham Forest pair
See more latest