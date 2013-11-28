The FourFourTwo Preview: Norwich vs Crystal Palace

Palace come into the game having ended an eight-game winless run with a 1-0 triumph at Hull City last week, a game watched by Pulis from the stands.

That result, sealed by Barry Bannan after Yannick Bolasie had been shown a straight red card, moved Palace off the foot of the Premier League table, although they remain three points from safety.

Pulis has never been relegated as a manager, a fact that may bring confidence to the Selhurst Park faithful, and defender Dean Moxey believes the Hull win showed Palace are returning to the form that saw them promoted to the top flight last term.

He told the club's official website: "It was a massive, massive win.

"We got a point off Everton before the international break and we come to places like Hull now and think 'we should be getting three points from these teams'.

"We'll take three points however it comes. We don't need to entertain.

"Football's an entertaining game, but we knew we had to play ugly at times. That was the Palace of last year, working hard together as a whole group."

Meetings between the two sides in the previous few years will give Palace more optimism as they have won six of the last 10 encounters.

Palalce will be without the suspended Bolasie, while Adlene Guedioura (ribs), Glenn Murray (knee) and Jay Thomas (groin) are out and while Marouane Chamakh (head) and Paddy McCarthy (lacking match fitness) are doubts.

Norwich have picked up seven of their 11 points at Carrow Road this season, and won their last outing on home soil 3-1 against West Ham.

They slipped to defeat at manager Chris Hughton's old club, Newcastle United, last weekend though to leave them 16th in the table.

Hughton has fitness issues to contend with ahead of the match, with Anthony Pilkington (hamstring), Robert Snodgrass, Elliott Bennett (both knee), Alex Tettey (ankle) and Ricky van Wolfswinkel (foot) all out.